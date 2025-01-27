How about an online degree program for professionals whose careers intersect with the law?

The University of Tennessee College of Law offers the MLS, a master’s of legal studies, and graduate certificate program. Eighty-five students are currently enrolled in the MLS program, with five more in the related Graduate Certificate Program in Legal Studies.

Tiffany Garner, director of executive education and non-JD programs and adjunct professor at Tennessee Law, says the program is about empowering students to become confident in their knowledge and understanding of the law. “Our students are in human resources, they’re business owners, work for the government, or they work in the court system. Industries in both public and private sectors need individuals who can navigate the law but don’t need to practice it.”

When non-lawyers gain the ability to understand and handle legal principles and documents, Garner says, everyone wins. “The legal profession overall is elevated when the individuals who are preparing the evidence or reviewing the contract have a solid foundation in legal studies.”

Notes & Quotes

Mike Hammond heads state association

Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond has been elected by his peers to head the Tennessee State Court Clerks Association as its president for 2025. Hammond, who served as an at-large county commissioner after a career in radio, said he looks forward to a productive year “helping the clerks with innovation and improvements in their individual offices as well as hosting the state conference in Knoxville in May.”

2025 High School Mock Trial Competition ahead

The Barristers, the Young Lawyer’s Division of the Knoxville Bar Association, annually hosts the Regional High School Mock Trial Competition for Knox and surrounding counties. The registration deadline has passed. We’ll provide the schedule when it is set.

Ben Crump takes Knoxville case

Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of David Batts, 46, a Knoxville man who died on January 8, 2025, after a beating at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Knoxville DA Charme Allen has declined to bring charges against the jailers involved. Crump said the family deserves answers, accountability and justice for this horrific loss. He asked for release of all footage related to Mr. Batts’ death.

Net Neutrality struck down

Winners: Trump, Comcast, AT&T

Losers: FCC, Biden, Google, consumer groups, Netflix, YouTube and Skype

FCC regulations were put in place during the Obama administration, repealed by Donald Trump, reinstated by Joe Biden and were set to be repealed. Brendan Carr, Trump-named incoming FCC chair, said “the work to unwind … regulatory overreach will continue.” Full story here

Elon Musk is not a Nazi

Michael Che on SNL: “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

‘Texas has way more guns’

Dave Barry’s year-end wrap: Mexico, which at one time was a legally separate nation from the United States, is now basically functioning as a vestibule. This has resulted in a tense confrontation between the federal government and Texas, which is alarming because, in the words of one military analyst, “Texas has way more guns.”

In Memoriam

Charles S. “Chuck” Sexton passed away at his home on January 21, 2025, at age 71. While attending Carson-Newman, Chuck met and married Kathy Ownby. The couple settled in Kathy’s hometown of Sevierville where Mr. Sexton practiced law from 1979 until his retirement in 2020, with the majority of those years spent practicing with Richard Wallace. He served 10 years as Sevier County’s first public defender and eight years as trial justice judge. Services were held January 24 at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. The full obituary is here.

Samuel R. “Randy” Ayres, 86, passed away on January 22, 2025. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Randy graduated from West High School in 1956. He earned under-graduate and law degrees from the University of Tennessee where he also served as president of Sigma Chi fraternity. Mr. Ayres practiced law in Athens, Tennessee, and served as a judge of Circuit Court for the state of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his brother Morgan Brown Ayres Jr. He is survived by his brothers Thomas Miller Ayres and Dr. Julian Alexander Ayres. Visitation is Friday, January 31, at Rose Funeral & Cremation – Mann. The full obituary is here.