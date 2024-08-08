Mr. Bussell never slowed down

Kenneth Avery Bussell, who passed away on August 2, 2024, at age 70, was a remarkable contributor to the Knoxville community that he loved. Born in Kentucky, his dad died when Kenneth was just 3, prompting the family’s move to Knoxville, Tennessee, where they found a home in the Lyons View community.

Kenneth graduated from Bearden High School in 1971 and embarked on a 30-year career with BellSouth Telephone Co. The family notes that he was requested by the U.S. Secret Service to set up communications networks during presidential and vice-presidential visits.

Perhaps his greatest impact, though, was his second career. Mr. Bussell became a full-time teaching assistant for Knox County Schools, spending time at the alternative school Richard Yoakley, where he made a lasting impact on both staff and students.

He is survived by wife of 47 years, Patricia Turner Bussell, and an extended family listed in the obituary here.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, a Knoxville’s Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2714 Brooks Avenue. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon with services immediately following. Officiating will be Pastor Dexter Mims, Sr. of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (where Ken served on the Trustee Board until his death). Following the service, burial will be held at Sherwood Gardens Cemetery on Alcoa Highway.