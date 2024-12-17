Mari Richard Weber DeCuir came from Kentucky, but she’s lived here long enough (47 years) to be counted as a native – and she is one who will be hard to replace. Mrs. DeCuir passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at age 79.

Mari retired in 2001 after 23 years as the wardrobe supervisor for the Clarence Brown Theatre at the University of Tennessee. She also was wardrobe supervisor for the Knoxville Opera Company for many years. She served as parish librarian at John XXIII University Parish where she was a member.

She held three degrees – a bachelor’s in English, a master’s in costume design and a master’s in legal studies from UT.

But her biggest contribution came through her work with English Bulldogs. She was president and show chair of the Oak Ridge Kennel Club, a member of HABIT and a longtime officer in the Smoky Mountain Bulldog Club. During this time, she rescued and rehomed over 250 English Bulldogs. A fellow member wrote, “Mari leaves a great legacy with paw prints surrounding it.”

A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2024, at Bridges Funeral Home. Her full obituary is here.