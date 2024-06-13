Lavender refill

Christopher RobinOur Town Arts

Oil Painting by Robin Moore Rohwer

Last week, my painting friends were treated to a beautiful day at a local lavender farm. The air was clear, the grass green and the views spectacular! Therefore, the paint brushes were strumming as lavender fragrance accompanied at a relaxed pace.

Lavender is an anxiolytic, mood lifter and improves insomnia. A day outdoors will do the same. It was a magical time. Moods were good and well-earned sleep came easily at the end of the day.

Southern Oak Lavender Farm is in Mascot, Tennessee, and is also selling a variety of items at Knoxville Farmers Market.

If it’s time to refill your good mood, pay a visit.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *