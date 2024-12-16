Jonathan D. Cooper has succeeded Carlos Yunsan as president of the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA). The gavel was passed at KBA’s annual meeting on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Yunsan thanked everyone for their support and presented his President’s Awards to KBA Access to Justice Committee co-chairs Daniel Ellis and Caitlin Torney. Yunsan is both a faculty member and graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Cooper practices at Knox Defense, focusing on criminal defense in both state and federal courts. He is a past president of the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He has chaired the Knox County Ethics Committee and was on the advisory committee for the Knox County Mental Health Court.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, Cooper earned his undergraduate degree from Emory & Henry College. He and wife Lisa Cooper have two daughters, Anna and Lucy.

New officers for 2025 are:

President-Elect – Rachel Hurt, Arnett Baker Draper & Hagood LLP

Treasurer – Ursula Bailey, Law Office of Ursula Bailey

Secretary – Cathy Shuck, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Joining the board are:

Kim Burnette, Arnett Baker Draper & Hagood

Meagan Collver, Lewis Thomason PC

Samuel Lee, Office of the Knox County District Attorney General

Scott Taylor, Bernstein, Stair & McAdams LLP

Knoxville attorney Wayne Kramer was presented with the KBA’s highest award, the Governors’ Award, which is given annually to a lawyer whose peers believe has brought distinction and honor to the legal profession. Kramer, a past president of the KBA, is a member of the Kramer Rayson law firm.

Cathy Shuck received the Courage in the Face of Adversity Award. Shuck’s daughter, Sierra, died in March 2024 at age 20 following a long battle with cancer. Melissa Carrasco noted that Shuck had shown unwavering dedication to her ailing daughter, while also demonstrating unselfishness, grace and courage in the face of unimaginable loss.

The KBA’s award for outstanding legal writing was presented to Regina Koho, a Knoxville attorney practicing with TVA, who has been an active member of the KBA’s publications committee since 2015.

Jimmy Snodgrass became president of the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the KBA, at the elections on December 10. Also elected were:

Courteney Barnes-Anderson, vice president

Mariel Bough and Isaac Westling as secretary/treasurer and

Jon Fromke and Lucas Fishman, members-at-large.

Holly Nehls and Dillon Zinser, co-chairs of the Hunger & Poverty Relief Committee, were presented with the Barristers’ President’s Award for 2024.

Repeat offender sentenced to 32 years

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Career Gang Unit obtained a 32-year sentence against a career offender caught with a handgun and multiple types of drugs. The 43-year-old male was arrested on October 20, 2022, after a traffic stop by KCSO Detective Khristian Pickett.

When Pickett approached the vehicle, he could see a handgun in the passenger seat and a bag of heroin in the center console. The driver was taken into custody, and a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and a digital scale, in addition to the handgun.

The driver has nine prior felony convictions for drug trafficking offenses, weapons offenses, aggravated burglary and theft. Details here.

In Memoriam

William A. Newcomb, 93, a resident of Harriman and a practicing attorney for 50-plus years died on December 10, 2024. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and a lifelong Republican. Obituary here.

Robert Roe “Bob” Campbell, 94, of Knoxville, passed away on December 6, 2024. He was a lifelong Knoxville resident as well as an active member of Second Presbyterian Church, where he served an as elder. Mr. Campbell graduated from of Knoxville High School and the University of Tennessee, both undergraduate and the College of Law. Obituary here.