High school boys’ and girls’ basketball and wresting are in full swing around the area. Due to the volume of games played each week by both, we will rotate our coverage on schools each week.

Included each week, will be the TSSAA links to the dropdown menu for every team in the state, easily accessing the scores and schedules.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Boys’ wrestling

TSSAA link: Girls’ wrestling

The 2025 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 12-15, 2025

Boys’: March 19-22, 2025

The 2025 state championship for wresting is set at separate February dates and locations.

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.