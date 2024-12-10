George Kaousias and Menas Keramidas have many things in common, mainly both have passed the century mark, celebrating their 101st birthday in the past two months.

George and Menas were born in 1923 and grew up about 170 miles from each other in small villages in Greece.

While George had only one brother, Menas was the youngest of eight siblings

While in Greece, George’s family made their own cheese, olive oil and bread (using their own wheat). They grew vegetables and walked miles into the mountains to gather wood to make their own charcoal. They would sell grapes, olives, excess harvest and charcoal.

Menas worked as a public clerk for the Greek government and entered the school of economic science at Athens University. During Germany’s occupation of Greece in WWII, he served with the National Greek Resistance in the mountainous region Evrytania.

After his Greek army service, George completed his higher education and started his career as a radio technician in Greece. He arrived in the United States in the 1950s and through hard work, he expanded his skills into the engineering field. He had a long career that he loved working in the telecommunications industry as an engineer.

Menas came to the United States from Athens, Greece, in June 1956 and resided in Parkersburg, West Virginia, with his brother, Sam, owner of the Travelers Restaurant in Parkersburg. Menas had his first experience in the restaurant business with Sam.

Menas continued in the restaurant business, becoming a prominent figure in the Knoxville community, known for owning and operating the Original Louis Drive Inn and Louis Inn Restaurants from 1962 until his retirement in 1998.

George met his future wife, Georgia, on the island of Rhodes. They say it was love at first sight and that meeting would change his life and bring him to the USA in 1955, shortly after they were married. Georgia was born in the USA to Greek parents. Together they had three daughters who adore him to this day. George and Georgia were married for 54 years. Georgia passed away in 2009.

Menas married Athena Peroulas on November 29, 1959, and they have three children as well: twin boys, Elias and Sam Keramidas, and daughter, Olga Marlar. He has seven grandchildren who call him “papou,” Greek for grandfather.

George and Menas share another big love: The Greek Orthodox Church. George was a founder of the church in the tri-cities area. Menas has always been an active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Knoxville, where he served on the Parish Council for many years holding several offices, chaired Greek festivals and was a member of the Order of AHEPA.

Menas is a lifelong member of the Evrytanian Association of America where he served on the scholarship committee, as vice president and co-chair of the 1972 National Evrytanian Convention, held in Knoxville.

In retirement, George continues to garden as always and he still reads all the time.

Likewise, Menas loves to garden and has been well known in the West Hills neighborhood for his beautiful yard and flowers. He always shares vegetables with many friends and neighbors. Most of all he loves to Greek dance and is known for his Greek “Tsamiko” dance moves.

Both men have advice and quotes on how to live a life well lived.

George Kaousias:

“Know yourself” and “you have to fight laziness”

George’s advice is to try to stay calm no matter how things turn out or what is going on. His daughter adds that he also has always taken good care of himself, has a sense of humor, laughs quite a bit and eats bread every day!

Another thing that stands out to George Kaousias is the importance of education. Neither of his parents could read or write. Despite all odds and the environment, he came from, he knew he wanted to be educated and single-mindedly pushed for an education. He often mentions that when he first came to the states in the ’50s, he saw a woman driving a truck and a blind man interviewed him for a job. He remembers being amazed that this country offered so much opportunity for all people and understood why they called it the land of “milk and honey.” He became a US citizen in 1959.

Menas Keramidas:

“Life is beautiful; sing and dance daily.”

“Faith and family most important. Watch what you eat. I always watched what I ate and drank. I still do. One drink is fine, two drinks OK too, but never more.”

George Kaousias and Menas Keramidas are extraordinary individuals whose lives have been a tapestry of experiences and wisdom journeying over a century while enriching the lives of countless others and leaving a lasting legacy.