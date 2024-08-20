Founders Day Music Festival at PSCC Hardin Valley campus

Join us for the Founders Day Music Festival at Pellissippi State’s Hardin Valley campus on Friday, September 6, 2024, 6-9:30 p.m., 10915 Hardin Valley Road, 37933.

This free event is honoring five decades of learning, leading and serving. We’ll host performances by The Jabyrdz, The Fine Colombians and Julius Blue.

Guests can shop from several vendors and food trucks.

Remember, admission is FREE! Bring your family and friends!

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.