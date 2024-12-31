Fieldhouse Social, a Burleson Brand restaurant located at University Commons, closed its doors permanently over the Christmas holidays sparking a barrage of unfounded social media accusations and assumptions. I spoke with owner Randy Burleson who provided the details behind the decision.

Burleson explained that over the 10-year period of Fieldhouse Social’s existence, the UT Campus has gone through major changes affecting the profit margin that was narrow at best. Many factors could be easily identified but we will narrow it down to four.

The university is now “the big dog” in the food service industry near campus, accommodating the majority of delivery to the consumer. The University Commons Walmart closed in March 2019, affecting foot traffic. The railroad track and its proximity to the restaurant affected access. Daily usage. Burleson says the venue is busy during home games for key events with football, basketball and baseball, but “you could take a nap in the building” on off days.

So, when the lease was up this December, the decision was made to vacate the building. Contrary to rumor, Burleson says the landlord has “been great” and this now gives the landlord an opportunity to do something new with the property that works for the area so it was a “win-win” for both of them.

Oh, and what about the managers and all the employees? Burleson is building a new restaurant in Lenoir City so all the managers and every, EVERY employee has taken a position at either Lenoir City or another Burleson location, he said. No one lost a position.

While the sign on the door was a surprise to restaurant goers last week, Burleson did not surprise his employees. “We were transparent with everyone. We just wanted to notify the public during break when campus was empty and slow.”

Randy Burleson has always demonstrated his dedication to his employees and community, exemplified by his leadership and championing the well-being of others while fostering a sense of belonging that has strengthened both the workplace and the community.

