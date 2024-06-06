Dripping green

Grotto Falls, Ramsey Cascades, Abrams Falls and my personal favorite, Spruce Flats Falls, are just a few of the many waterfalls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. These draw thousands of viewers each season and for good reason; they are magnificent.

Equally as beautiful, if not as dramatic, are the thousands of small streams that produce cascades and tiny waterfalls unnoticed by throngs of tourists headed to the next pullout. Photographed just off Newfound Gap Road, the water splashing down moss covered rocks bathed in lush spring green gave me a sense of solitude even with the busy nearby road.

Robin and I will be in our studio tomorrow until 9 p.m. for this month’s First Friday Art Walk. Right now, the forecast looks fabulous so come and enjoy some of downtown’s art and vibrance.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.