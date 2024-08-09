Dining Duo recommends: The Soup Kitchen

The Dining Duo visited another recommended diner this week: The Soup Kitchen in Oak Ridge.

This quaint diner, celebrating its 45th anniversary, is located at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and Towne Road or to be exact: 47 E. Tennessee Avenue, 37830.

As customers enter the nondescript front, they encounter the order line for a choice of eight daily soups, salads, sandwiches, several types of breads and multiple desserts, all freshly made in house.

The special of our day was broccoli/cheddar soup so we both chose it, and we were not disappointed. I chose the Mexican cornbread as a side which was a perfect choice.

The diner’s expanse is deceptive from the exterior as several dining areas are available for different size parties from couples to groups. Each area is decorated with Oak Ridge memorabilia and photographs from Oak Ridge photographer Ed Wescott, who at one time was the only person allowed a camera in the OR area.

When finished eating (or before), one can slip into the Locally Grown Gallery that opens directly into the middle of diner. This unique shop showcases handmade goods by local artists.

The Soup Kitchen is open Monday – Friday 11 a.m-7 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries” where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.