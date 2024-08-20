Bill Baxter: Fountain City booster

Bill Baxter achieved a stellar career in business and his network of political allies was vast. But his neighbors in Fountain City will remember him most for his work in the community, his support of Central High School and his multi-year investment to create Baxter Gardens.

Open during April for Dogwood Arts, Baxter Gardens is approximately 20 acres with over 100 varieties of plants in 15 themed gardens that include 35 works of outdoor sculpture.

Mr. Baxter, 71, passed away on August 18, 2024, surrounded by those gardens and his family at his home on Black Oak Ridge in Fountain City. Details of his career are included in his obituary here.

Bill leaves four children, also graduates of Central High School: Elizabeth, Jennifer, Joe and John. There are nine grandchildren. He also is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ginger Temple Baxter, and his sister and her husband, Jennifer and Frank Goswtiz. Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Central High School Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at Gentry-Griffey Funeral Chapel