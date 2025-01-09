The passion for reading runs strong in Knoxville. With large corporate and used bookstores and several hidden boutique coffee and book shops, there are numerous treasures to be found. Nowhere is the term treasure and books more profound than downtown Knoxville’s Addison’s Books with their collection of rare and vintage volumes.

Recently they were kind enough to allow me to come in with my camera and tripod and photograph some of their editions. With such a simple composition, capturing the colors and especially showing the rich texture was my goal.

An enjoyable endeavor, here are two images. Printing this on a canvas wrap will add to the richness. You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can judge my photographic result.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.