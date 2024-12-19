Imagine trying to navigate the city of Knoxville with a map of Chattanooga. You could drive endlessly, work tirelessly, but no matter how much effort you put in, you’ll never reach your destination. This analogy struck me as I reflected on the challenges real estate agents face when they don’t have a clear plan and that, in turn, affects the homeowner looking to choose a real estate agent.

As a former agent and now as chief development officer, I’ve seen firsthand the difference a solid business plan can make. Without one, even the hardest-working agents can find themselves spinning their wheels, chasing leads that don’t pan out, or focusing on tasks that don’t move the needle. However, with a well-thought-out plan, agents can align their energy with meaningful goals, driving both professional success and personal fulfillment.

This time of year, the real estate market tends to slow, offering a unique opportunity to reflect and reset. It’s the perfect season to take stock of your priorities, set clear goals and map out your strategy for the coming year. At Wallace Real Estate, we’re committed to helping agents do just that. The team of principal brokers at Wallace Real Estate provides agents unwavering support and mentorship, working with them individually to develop their business strategies.

This December and January, we’re hosting business planning webinars with renowned real estate coach Larry Kendall, creator of Ninja Selling. The goal? To provide agents with the tools and insights they need to design their 2025 road map. We’re also creating opportunities for connection and collaboration with live sessions at our local offices, complete with pizza and a little camaraderie afterward.

The results of having a business plan speak for themselves. Just last month, we saw record numbers from agents who embraced strategic planning tools, proving that the right focus can drive extraordinary results — even in a challenging market.

If you’re a real estate agent looking to gain clarity, increase productivity and work smarter, now is the time to invest in a business plan. A little preparation now can make 2025 your best year yet.

After all, the right map doesn’t just help you reach your destination — it makes the journey more rewarding.

If you are homeowner looking to buy or sell your home, know your best agent will have a working business plan that will provide you the best results for that investment.

Andrew McGranaghan is the chief development officer for Wallace Real Estate.