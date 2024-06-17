A Mother’s Day blessing – and a unique bond with dad

Adoring new parents Jared and Kaycie Davis recently delivered their first child at Methodist Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Their daughter, Reagan Kaye, was born in time for Kaycie to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a new mom.

Baby Reagan arrived at 12:57 p.m. on May 7, 2024. Kaycie labored for nearly 17 hours before Reagan was born via C-section.

Expert Care During Emergency Delivery

Andwylynn Sances, MD, OB-GYN, performed an emergency C-section after discovering the umbilical cord was wrapped around Reagan’s neck and causing her heart rate to drop. She also was in the breech position. Jared says, “Dr. Sances was amazing. She cared for Kaycie and explained everything that was happening.”

Lori Seal, APN, RN, is the nurse manager at Methodist’s Family Birthing Center. She says, “The providers who care for our birthing patients generally consider childbirth to be safe and uncomplicated. However, they are also aware that obstetric emergencies do occur. Each provider has the knowledge and skills to develop a series of quick, precise and coordinated actions when needed, including safe emergency cesarians.”

Compassionate Care for New Babies and Parents

Seal is proud of her nursing team and says, “The best labor and delivery nurses are those who are compassionate, clear and attentive communicators. I can say with confidence that this describes every single one of our nursing staff at the Family Birthing Center. The nurses and staff are very comfortable dealing with a broad range of emotions, addressing questions, adapting to medical challenges and being proactive in their approach to patient care. They truly put their patients first.”

“We would recommend the Methodist Family Birthing Center to friends and had a great experience all around,” says Jared, adding, “We have friends who are expecting and will deliver there.”

Like Daddy, Like Daughter

Not only do Jared and Kaycie know others who plan to have their babies at Methodist, but Jared also was born in the same hospital, same birthing center – and the same room, 225 – as his new daughter! Both were even seen by the on-staff pediatrician, Gary Brown, MD. This unique coincidence will no doubt create a special bond between father and daughter.

The labor complications and roller coaster of emotions are now behind Kaycie as she snuggles her firstborn. The new parents are in awe of their bundle of joy as they learn her cries and moods. They take slow walks with baby Reagan in the stroller, which puts her right to sleep. Jared and Kaycie say they are excited to watch their child grow and develop into her own person.

A Full Spectrum of Birthing Services

“Our goal is to ensure that each and every patient feels cared for during their stay at Methodist,” Seal says. “I enjoy rounding on every patient at our Family Birthing Center. I let them know that I appreciate them for allowing my staff and me to care for them during their labor, delivery and postpartum process. Our amazing staff has the opportunity to be a part of so many lives and to serve our patients and families.”

In addition to comprehensive birthing services, Methodist’s Family Birthing Center is a gold-certified Safe Sleep center and offers lactation services for breastfeeding mothers, along with classes for expecting and new parents. Learn more on our web page.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers.