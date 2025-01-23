During the week ending January 17th, the real estate business brought 1,473 new documents to the Knox County records. Included were 277 trust deeds (loans) with a total value of $ 119.89 million. There were several trust deeds recorded with a value of $1 million or more with the largest loan of the week coming in at $13.45 million funded by First Horizon Bank. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC loaned $9.28 million and Home Federal Bank, which has two on the list, loaned the third largest at $7 million. DVP SA Corp loaned $6.03 million. The other high-dollar loans are as follows:

Back to the sales side of real estate, the 166 warranty deeds had an aggregate value of $87.59 million. This included nine transfers with prices over $1 million. With all of the multi-unit sales within the County lately, it may not be too difficult to imagine this list was topped by yet another apartment complex sale. Cassell Ridge Apartments in North Knoxville was purchased just two years ago by Hallmark Cassell Ridge, and now has a new owner. MIM Cassell Ridge, LLC purchased the property from Hallmark Cassell Ridge for $15.9 million. There were three other commercial properties on the list.

CCK Realty Investments, LLC sold the second most expensive property located at 4100 Central Avenue Pike. TheUniversal Group, Inc. made the purchase for $2.8 million. The next high-value commercial property transfer is a four-unit apartment building at 9133 Cedar Park Lane, off Park Village Road in West Knoxville. A private party sold the building to H & R Knox Rentals, LLC for $1.35 million.

The final property that sold for over $1 million was undeveloped land on E. Raccoon Valley Road. CEEBEE Partnership sold two parcels, one measuring 6.12 acres and the other 3.86 acres, to Adventure Storage North, LLC for $1.19 million.

The updated year-to-date comparison chart is below.

