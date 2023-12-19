FCPC sends 187 PJs to the Central Baptist Toy Store

In March, I wrote about a group of women who are the ultimate “seam team” at Fountain City Presbyterian Church, turning ordinary fabric into extraordinary masterpieces with their skill and determination. See: Stitch Happens.

Last Monday, they sent 187 pairs of handmade pajamas to the annual Central Baptist Fountain City Toy Store.

As I wrote in March, all are welcome if sewing and/or socializing are for you. Bring your machine or use one of their machines on Wednesdays from 9-2. If you need more information, contact Joan Biddle at jbiddle520@yahoo.com.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com