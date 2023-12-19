FCPC sends 187 PJs to the Central Baptist Toy Store

Susan EspirituFountain City

Grandma's Pajamas sewers Joan Biddle, Chris Leach, and Laura Tappan took 187 pajamas to the annual Central Baptist Toy Store

In March, I wrote about a group of women who are the ultimate “seam team” at Fountain City Presbyterian Church, turning ordinary fabric into extraordinary masterpieces with their skill and determination. See: Stitch Happens.

Last Monday, they sent 187 pairs of handmade pajamas to the annual Central Baptist Fountain City Toy Store.

As I wrote in March, all are welcome if sewing and/or socializing are for you. Bring your machine or use one of their machines on Wednesdays from 9-2. If you need more information, contact Joan Biddle at jbiddle520@yahoo.com.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com

 

 

 

