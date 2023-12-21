Winter pastels in the Southern Appalachians

If you’re willing to brave subzero temperatures while hiking on a high altitude bald, you’ll inevitably witness a phenomenon that few people see.

When the air is thick with passing clouds, the sunrise creates an aura of a light pink or blue hue. The effect does not last long, so photographers are alert for a colorful possibility.

Roan Mountain on the Tennessee-North Carolina border fits the requirements for the pastel phenomenon. The sun lights the clouds just enough to create a stunning backlight, and coupled with snowy evergreens is a splendid delight to the intrepid hiker with nature’s subtle Christmas gift.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at Instagram.com/honeybadgerimages