We are co-sponsors of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

I just checked the pantry. We have one box of Cheez-Its, white cheddar, on standby. I suppose that makes us co-sponsors of the Citrus Bowl.

Bring on the holiday season.

Oops, we are subscribers of DirecTV. It sponsors the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Louisville versus Southern Cal, December 27. So that’s where some of our too-much money goes.

Faithful reader Virgil Mincy said he is an unlikely patron of most bowl sponsors. He might do Pop-Tarts, December 28 bowl, North Carolina State versus Kansas State from Orlando.

That started me thinking about how far out are some of football’s financial connections.

Avocados from Mexico sponsors the Cure Bowl, Miami of Ohio versus Appalachian State, coming Saturday afternoon from Orlando.

I am told that Duke’s Mayo Bowl is better than it sounds. I still can’t believe that the winning coach allows mayonnaise to be poured over him in make-believe celebration. Money does move mountains.

North Carolina plays West Virginia in that one, in Charlotte in late December. That means one of the Brown coaches, Mack or Neal, gets a mayo spread.

I received a promotional message from the Famous Toastery Bowl, Western Kentucky versus Old Dominion, next Monday, also in Charlotte, at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Famous Toastery just happens to have a restaurant across the street.

Company president Mike Sebazco says he is honored to be involved with ESPN Events.

“It’s humbling to occupy this position as a relatively small but growing brand with tremendous popularity and the best food and following out there. We recognized this could be a pivotal moment for our brand and our franchisees, so we sprang into action to pull this opportunity together very quickly.”

Mike is a good negotiator. Famous Toastery will participate in the ceremonial pre-game coin toss and post-game trophy presentation.

I may miss that one.

Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee will be title sponsor of the Frisco, Texas game between Marshall and September Vol foe Texas-San Antonio on December 19. Don and Linda Eckles founded Scooter’s in 1998. Pleased to hear it has prospered for 25 years.

Be on alert for Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on December 28 –Rutgers against Miami. It would be dollar smart for Yankee Stadium to use that brand to cut the grass.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise has been doing business for a while. Relatively new are Roofclaim.com with the Boca Raton Bowl, Union Home Mortgage with the Gasparilla Bowl and SRS Distribution with the Las Vegas Bowl.

I wasn’t properly prepared for the end of Jimmy Kimmel and the beginning of Rob Gronkowski as a bowl host. The LA Bowl won’t say what Gronk cost.

“Jimmy was a fantastic host and brought a lot of elements to the game. But it’s my turn now, and I’m going to turn it up, that’s for sure,” Rob said.

Kimmel didn’t have even one Super Bowl ring. Gronkowski has four — three with New England and one with Tampa Bay.

There are some famous business names still tied to bowls. AutoZone is linked to the Liberty Bowl and Goodyear to the Cotton. Lockheed Martin helps fund the Armed Forces Bowl.

Capital One is invested in the Orange Bowl and does other advertising this time of year. Allstate ties to the Sugar Bowl run deep. AT&T has the national championship game.

The Peach Bowl’s sponsorship agreement with Chick-fil-A is 27 years old.

“Chick-fil-A sets the standard for what an ideal title sponsor and partner should be and we have enjoyed that kind of relationship for more than a quarter of a century,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl president.

If you ask, Ole Miss and Penn State players will tell you free sandwiches are good.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com