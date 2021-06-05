Union County Farmers Market today

Union County Farmers Market is every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Park, adjacent to Union County High School. There are usually special programs from the county’s ag extension agents.

Today (6/5) the agents are celebrating National Great Outdoors Month with information on gardening and creating habitats for wildlife. Kids are invited to make a birdfeeder.

Use your EBT card and the market will match your dollars spent up to $20 with Double Up Bucks, which can be spent on fruits and vegetables.

In a neat twist, the market has set up a Facebook page where vendors, customers and folks in general can post. So vendors can say what crops are in and even show pictures. Find it here.

Expected Vendors: