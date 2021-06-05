Union County Farmers Market today

Sandra ClarkFood, Union

Nourish Kids program is each third Saturday at Union County Farmers Market. These guys try some veggies.

Union County Farmers Market is every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Park, adjacent to Union County High School. There are usually special programs from the county’s ag extension agents.


Today (6/5) the agents are celebrating National Great Outdoors Month with information on gardening and creating habitats for wildlife. Kids are invited to make a birdfeeder.

Use your EBT card and the market will match your dollars spent up to $20 with Double Up Bucks, which can be spent on fruits and vegetables.

In a neat twist, the market has set up a Facebook page where vendors, customers and folks in general can post. So vendors can say what crops are in and even show pictures. Find it here.

Expected Vendors:

  • Sweet Treats by Emily
  • Union Farms
  • Little Valley Nursery
  • Hopewell Farms
  • Ropes and Wings Ranch
  • Peace, Love, and Junebugs
  • Ann’s Baked Goods
  • Clinch River Coffee
  • Seven Springs Farm
  • Let’s Get Crafty with S&N
  • Mia’s Market
  • Fall Creek Apiary
  • Hidden Ave Design
  • Mrs. Greene’s Shop
  • House Mountain Bounty

