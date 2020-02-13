Can you remember your first kiss? Or remember the sweet, sloppy kisses of a young child?

“This Kiss” required lots of yummy research and was fun to paint as it magically came together.

I once took all of the paper flying streamers out of pounds of kisses to present to my non-chocolate loving husband so he could have a sweet gift without the calories.

Not me! I love chocolate with its rich decadent texture, its ability to satiate and its jewel-like shininess. The friendly waving white flag says “surrender your defenses!”

Is your Valentine worthy of “This Kiss?”

