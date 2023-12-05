The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe @ Pellissippi State

Become entranced in The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe December 8-10 at the Clayton Performing Arts Center, Hardin Valley Campus, Pellissippi State Community College. Friday’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday’s and Sunday’s start at 2:30 p.m.

The Word Players, directed by Caroline King, will perform this dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic novel set in the land of Narnia that recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, and his struggle with the White Witch along with the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

One of my favorite books to read to my classes every year followed by the movie (when we could do such things), this story represents all the facets of life from love, courage, trust, betrayal and faith.

Info: www.pstcc.edu/arts or Word Players Tickets.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com