Teaser alert: Big plans ahead for Beaver Creek?

Big plans are getting put in place for Beaver Creek. First, the work should be complete on a new ADA accessible boat ramp and kayak launch behind Powell High School within the next few weeks. There’s also the annual Powell Flotilla set for Saturday, Aug. 29. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Launch is 10:45.

Finally, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has something he’s working on that he’s expected to announce real soon that could affect the entire 44-mile-long water trail that runs from Halls to Melton Hill.

One of the coolest things about the trail is it touches so many communities and brings them together. You have Halls and Powell and Karns and Solway and Hardin Valley.

More on that in a week or so!

Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department crews began putting in place a new weigh-in station at John Tarleton Park for the football players. The new station will allow for a more efficient process and enable everyone to correctly maintain physical distancing.

Also, several years ago, local leaders honored former Central High School student Emma Jane Walker by renaming the dog park at Tommy Schumpert Park on Fountain City Road after her. This week, the department updated the dedication – with help from County Commissioner Michele Carringer – by installing a new plaque in her memory.

The department also recently met with city officials to plan for youth football. As it stands, practice should start next Wednesday, Aug 19, and games could begin play in mid-September.

Our Engineering and Public Works Department also was busy this past week.

Here’s a snapshot:

Creekside Manor subdivision – Repaired slope failure

Jefferson Park subdivision – Installed new catch basin and 30-18-inch aluminized pipe

Wynrush subdivision – culvert repair with new 36-inch aluminized pipe

Canton Hollow Rd – house demolition by dirty lot crew

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.

Other news

City extends time at outdoor pools: Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds St., is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays through Monday, Aug. 24, then switches to weekends-only for the two weeks through Labor Day.

Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Rd., also is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Starting Aug. 24, Inskip Pool will offer swimming on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

“We’re extending the pool season, because we understand that many families’ schedules and needs are different this year,” said Sheryl Ely, director of Parks and Recreation. Info: here.

RiverSports has re-opened its Cedar Bluff store, 9292 Kingston Pike, and The Climbing Center on Sutherland Ave. is open by reservation for up to six people. Two-hour time blocks are from noon to 2, 2-4 or 4-6 p.m. Various floats and paddles are scheduled including Seven Islands, Holston River, Kayak 101 at The Cover. Info here.

Ijams Nature Center is a 315-acre urban greenspace featuring 12+ miles of natural-surface trails and a stretch of the Will Skelton Greenway. All trails are hiker friendly, and thanks to a partnership with the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, 9+ miles in the Mead’s Quarry and Ross Marble Natural Area of the nature center also are designed for mountain bikers. Info here.

