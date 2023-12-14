Sunset on summer

Along the gulf coast of Alabama, the sun was setting with fall in full swing. This sailboat seems to be parked for the season to wait through the long winter before heading out to sea again. The subject is framed balancing the sun on the left with the sea grass on the right. The complementary colors of the orange sky and the blue tint of the sand give the image even more visual impact.

