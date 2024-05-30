Summer Soiree at the KMA is June 8

The Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) is thrilled to announce The Summer Soiree at the KMA, set to dazzle guests on Saturday, June 8, from 7-11 p.m. Formerly “Kick-off to Summer,” this rebranded fundraising event promises an unforgettable evening of art, entertainment and elegance, all in support of the museum’s mission to celebrate the visual arts in East Tennessee.

This year’s event is hosted by Art House, a collective of young professionals passionate about the arts. Their mission is to cultivate art awareness and connect a new generation to the Knoxville Museum of Art through exclusive events and experiences. The Summer Soiree at the KMA will transform the museum into a vibrant, Beverly Hills Hotel-style celebration, featuring live music, exquisite cuisine and dancing under the stars. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with fellow art enthusiasts, community leaders and culture mavens in the picturesque setting of the KMA’s Bailey Hall and outdoor gardens.

Highlights of the evening include:

Live Music: Enjoy the high-energy, powerhouse band, 1 More Song, setting the perfect ambience for a summer party.

Gourmet Delights: Savor an array of culinary creations from Chef Holly Hambrightof Holly's Eventful Catering, complemented by a selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

“The Summer Soiree at the KMA is a highlight of our calendar, bringing together the community to celebrate and support the arts,” said Steven Matijcio, executive director of KMA. “This year’s event promises to be our best yet, offering a magical evening that reflects the creativity and vibrancy of our city.”

Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here. Early purchase is recommended, as space is limited. General admission tickets are $175 per person; must be 21 years or older. Proceeds support the Knoxville Museum of Art.

The Summer Soiree at the KMA is presented by Ann & Steve Bailey, hosted by Art House, and generously sponsored by Lexus of Knoxville.

Sarah Kaplan is marketing manager at Knoxville Museum of Art