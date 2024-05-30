Stowers Foundation supports new health science campus

The Stowers Machinery Foundation has donated $100,000 to support Roane State’s new Knox Regional Health Science Education Center. The campus is currently under construction in West Knoxville and is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

The 130,000-square-foot center will be located at 9575 Sherrill Boulevard, across from Parkwest Medical Center, and will house health science programs offered by both Roane State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville.

The center is expected to educate more than 8,000 students each year. Plans also include a large, multi-purpose simulation center with spaces built to replicate a variety of healthcare training settings.

Wes Stowers, chief executive officer of Stowers Machinery Corporation in Knoxville, said he is excited about what the facility will provide for the community. “Educating skilled healthcare professionals is a tremendous need and we are proud to support such a worthy cause that will impact so many.”

Covenant Health is a major donor to the project which broke ground in the summer of 2023. The total estimated dollar amount for the project is $75 million, with the state of Tennessee contributing $67.5 million. The college needs at least $7.5 million in private philanthropy to complete the project and sustain funding for the students who will attend.

Interested supporters can learn more here.

Information and quotes provided by Roane State Community College.