Start 2024 with a hike!

Do you get overloaded on football, food and festivities? The UT Arboretum Society is offering a great alternative: start out the year on the “right foot” by joining our New Year’s Hike at the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge, on Monday, January 1, 2024. Please follow the signs for parking up to the auditorium.

We will gather at 9 a.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium where you will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate and snacks. At 9:30 a.m., the group will divide into smaller groups and leave for guided hikes that will last about 45-60 minutes. Each group will follow one or more of our seven miles of forest trails, with hike leaders giving some commentary about the beautiful winter scenery along the way.

Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. We aim for this hike to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. Due to ongoing research projects on our grounds, we are unable to allow pets.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required . For weather updates, check our Facebook page.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.