Southern Skies ticket sales start Friday

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival returns to World’s Fair Park on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The event will include live music performances, food trucks, craft beer, cocktails, a Maker Market and more.

The full music lineup will be announced on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. (EST). Make sure you’re following Southern Skies on social media to be the first to know who will be joining The Dirty Guv’nahs on May 11 in World’s Fair Park: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Ticket info here.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.