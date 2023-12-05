Second Harvest gains from bank support

SouthEast Bank demonstrated its dedication to Second Harvest’s various hunger relief programs that continue to address the increasing need for food assistance in the region by collecting 814 pounds of nutrient-dense foods. In addition, the bank donated $110,000 to Second Harvest.

“SouthEast Bank is proud to stand alongside Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in the fight against hunger,” said Kirby Burton, the bank’s community reinvestment act officer. “Our commitment to community well-being extends beyond financial services, and we are honored to support programs that make a meaningful impact in the lives of our neighbors.”

Elaine Streno, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, said the food bank’s costs continue to rise while the need for services also rises. “We are distributing more than two million pounds of nutrient-dense foods each month to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

