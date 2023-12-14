Snowbound in Linville Gorge

Snow in the mountain regions of the Western United States is commonplace whereas in the Southern Appalachians such weather is not as prevalent.

Temperature, precipitation, latitude and altitude make our snowstorms less likely, but when the elements come together to create inches of the white magic, the beauty is overwhelming.

Images of powder in the mountains has a mesmerizing effect on viewers, and evokes the siren’s call to landscape photographers. This view into the Linville Gorge Wilderness brushed with new fallen snow is a natural delicacy to be treasured.

