Services Tuesday for Delilah Johnson

The oldest of seven children, Delilah Gail Johnson became a “bonus” parent to her younger siblings. They now say she fulfilled her role as first born flawlessly.

Mrs. Johnson passed away December 21, 2023, at age 69. She lived in Halls most of her adult life and was married to her best friend and soulmate, Randle Johnson. She had two sons, Joe and Shannon Johnson; two grandchildren, Grant and Kylie; and two daughters-in-law, Kim and Jill Johnson.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Multipliers Sunday School class.

“We will remember Delilah’s smile, her laugh and love for all things happy and good,” said sister Angie Epps. Her full obituary is here.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.