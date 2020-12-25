Services Monday for school principal

Kenneth M. Dunlap, 56, a popular administrator who served at various Knox County high schools, currently at Hardin Valley Academy, died Dec. 17, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack at his home. His body will lie in state at Ebenezer United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, for those who wish to come and pay their respects. A private burial will follow. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family asks all who were touched by Ken’s life to pass on a random act of kindness in his memory. Obituary info is here.