Services Dec. 29 for Rotarian Tom Daughtrey

If you believe Rotary is filled with men and women who work hard and give much to make the world a better place, (and it is), then you have to know that Tom Daughtrey of the Bearden Rotary Club was one of the best. Tom was a natural leader who made those around him feel smarter, act braver and become more able.

Mr. Daughtrey died in Knoxville on December 13, 2023, at age 72. A celebration of life is set for 11 a.m. Friday, December 29, at Rose Funeral & Cremation–Mann. Following the service, the family will welcome friends to share memories until 1:30 p.m. Tom’s wife of 48 years, Patty Sergeant Daughtrey, is another outstanding member of Rotary.

Patty and Tom met at Middle Tennessee State University, she from Knoxville and he from Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. Tom graduated from MTSU and later attained an executive MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati. After a long career in managing projects for nuclear cleanup sites, Tom retired in 2019 from CNS in Oak Ridge.

Tom Daughtrey was a big man with a personality to match. He will be missed by his friends in Rotary and throughout the Knoxville and Oak Ridge communities. His full obituary is here.