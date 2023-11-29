SDHS Singers to present Madrigal Dinner

Join in the merriment on Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. at Church Street Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street, in Knoxville, as the South-Doyle High School Singers and Choruses present a multi-act renaissance-style play among a variety of songs and carols of the season.

Alongside the entertainment, a multi-course meal will be served by costumed chorus members. This unique and entertaining event serves as a significant fundraiser for the South Doyle High School Chorus Booster club, supporting the annual activities of the music program.

Required reservations are $25 each, to be purchased by December 6 for either the 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. show.

Tickets can be safely purchased here: Madrigal Dinner Tickets

Questions about this event can be emailed to sdhschorusboosterclub@gmail.com.

