Rocky Hill Parade & Festival are Saturday

The 9th annual Rocky Hill Christmas Parade & Festival return on Saturday, December 2, from 3:30-7 p.m. with the parade at 6 p.m.

The festivities begin at 3:30 in the Rocky Hill Center (intersection of Northshore and Morrell in 37919), where a holiday market area will be open featuring an array of gifts from local artisans, local businesses and food options.

Attendees can enjoy face painting, photo booths, kids’ craft activities, and even a live story reading by the Grinch himself.

Music lovers are in for a treat with a fantastic lineup of musical artists taking the stage. The headliner is local artist Will Carter at 5:15 p.m., with a performance by Whiskey Compass prior starting at 4.

The parade will step off at 6 p.m., featuring a colorful procession of beautifully decorated floats, marching bands, community groups, and of course, Santa Claus. A tree lighting by Santa will immediately follow the parade – perfect for the kids to watch. Get ready to be swept away by the magic and wonder of this heartwarming tradition – it gets better each year.

Admission to the Rocky Hill Christmas Parade and Festival is free, making it an accessible and inclusive event for everyone in the Knoxville area.

Parade Route: The Parade begins at the Rocky Hill Ballpark, passes Rocky Hill Elementary, goes down Morrell and turns on Northshore, where it ends at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. See attached graphic.

For more information and updates, please visit RockyHillChristmasParade.org and follow us on Instagram/Facebook.

Questions? Reply to this email or contact Kyle@RealtyExecutives.com