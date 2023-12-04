Richard Petty’s in town

Food City is sponsoring race car legend Richard Petty signing autographs today (12/04/23) at the Middlebrook Pike Food City in Knoxville. Petty was a seven-time NASCAR champion and is the national spokesperson for Paralyzed Veterans of America. He will start signing autographs at 5:20 p.m.

Petty is visiting the Middlebrook Pike Food City because that store raised the most funds during Food City’s annual PVA campaign. Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our local customers and associates, the store raised over $17,400.

Store manager Junior Sneed credited “very dedicated front end associates and a very giving community” for the store’s success.

These funds will benefit the life-changing programs and services PVA provided in support of America’s veterans so they can live full, productive lives after injury.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.