Property sales, loans down from 2021

It was great to see so many friends and acquaintances at our breakfast on Tuesday! Santa was busy having his picture made while my awesome staff kept the party going. Sandy Merryman, Tonya Grant and the other elves did a great job planning and decorating. If you didn’t make it, hopefully you will next year!

Let’s recap the month of November, briefly. We recorded 4,903 documents. Trust Deeds accounted for 1,052 of the deeds with an aggregate value of all loans coming in at $441.19 million. Twenty-three mortgages came in over $1 million with the highest being $23.7 million. That loan was funded by Walker & Dunlop LLC.

As for property transfers in November, 846 Warranty Deeds were recorded. Throughout the month, 36 properties changed hands at price tags of $1 million or more. The most expensive sale was the Sutherland View/Sutherland Park apartment complexes which sold for $16.1 million.

To round out the month, we recorded 1,240 documents last week. Two hundred and seventy of those were loans with a total value of $77.65 million. The highest value loan was $4.08 million, funded by Three Roots Capital. There were 5 other loans over $1 million:

Property sales accounted for 206 of the total recordings and had a total value of $77.49 million. Nine sales over a million dollars were recorded, but they included only two commercial properties. One is the medical office building at 1826 Ailor Ave. Bam-Ten Properties LLC sold the property that is currently leased to Nova Medical and Fresenius Home Therapy to O & M Holdings LLC for $2.5 million.

The other is a West Knoxville property. Cross Park Realty Partners LLC sold 3 office condos in the Cross Park Plaza Office Center on Cross Park Drive. The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency Inc. bought them for $1.69 million.

The three-year comparison chart has been updated through December 1, 2023.

While you’re shopping for everyone else this year, consider giving yourself the FREE gift of property protection. Our Property Fraud Alert program, free to all homeowners in Knox County, is easy to sign up for. No spam of any sort is sent and the only reason you’d hear from us is an email if your name was part of a recorded transaction. Just visit our recently upgraded website: https://rod.knoxcounty.org/ where you can sign up for the Property Fraud Alert program, check out sales numbers and even meet the staff.

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.