Powell businesses pitch in for Cocoa and Caroling

“It’s so worth it,” said Laura Bailey of the annual extravaganza sponsored by the Powell Business & Professional Association on Dec. 16 at Powell Station Park. The event was rained out on Dec. 2.

Bailey estimated 200 in attendance. She chairs the PBPA events committee which organizes this and other events throughout the year. “It’s amazing how many people just come up and thank us (for doing this),” she said. “One woman said this was all the Christmas her grandkids would get.” Santa’s helpers made sure those kids walked away with prizes.

At the risk of leaving someone out, here’s a thank you card to business sponsors:

The PBPA sponsored the bounce houses and the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo.

Sterl the Pearl brought the music.

Food City’s rolling food truck provided the hot cocoa. And Clay Payne of Highland Residential Mortgage gave out candy and scooped marshmallows on top of the hot chocolate.

ET Pediatric Dentistry was represent by Dr. Jessica Phillips, husband Garry Phillips and their kids.

Bells Campground Baptist Church make and gave away popcorn.

FirstBank and county commissioner Rhonda Lee provided cookies.

Ryan Nichols of State Farm offered crafts

East Tennessee Orthodontics, Oak Ridge practice new to Powell (orange roof on Emory Road)

Jennifer Mayes of Realty Executives Associates, The Bailey Group, did face painting

TVA Federal Credit Union helped kids make Christmas ornaments.