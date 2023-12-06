Pose with Santa at the Sunsphere

Come see Santa at the Sunsphere on Thursday- Saturday, December 7-9, with advance reservations.

Visit Knoxville will be hosting photo reservations with Santa on the 4th floor observation deck for a photo opportunity with Santa for up to three children.

There are two photo packages offered from $30 and $45 receiving all digital photos via text.

Package A: $30 : Free Candy Cane, Sticker and Christmas Cookies provided byFood City!

Package B: $45 : Free Candy Cane, Sticker and Christmas Cookies provided by Food City! Plus, a wrapped gift from Santa – collectible Knoxville snow globe.

Register here.

Need to Know:

Meet at the base of the Sunsphere (Level 1) promptly at your indicated reservation time. Santa’s helpers will be there to greet you and scan you up to the Observation Deck.

Please be prepared to provide the first and last name you booked the reservation with. Santa’s helpers will check Santa’s list for admission, no printed materials are required.

Parking: There is no on-site parking for the Sunsphere. Please see our Parking Guide for all of your options. We personally suggest Fort Kid or Locust Street Garage.

Santa will take a break from 1:30-2:30 each day to feed the reindeer!

