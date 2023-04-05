Pond Gap receives special donation

Susan EspirituOur Town Youth, West Knoxville

Mark Dunliak readies to read "How to Babysit Grandma" to the kindergarten class at Pond Gap.

Mark Dunliak, treasurer of the Nana’s Books Foundation, donated 667 books to students Pond Gap Elementary. The foundation was created to honor librarian Nancy Dulniak who had a lifelong love of books and passed away due to Alzheimer’s. The foundation provides grade-appropriate books and resources about Alzheimer’s, dementia and other disabilities to public libraries and students in Title I schools and libraries in her honor.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]

 

