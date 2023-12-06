Pancakes plus photo w/ Santa @ Powell ES

Pictures with Santa! Pancakes with Santa! Oh, to be a kid again! Join Powell Elementary on Saturday, December 9, 2023, 8 a.m-1 p.m. for Pancakes with Santa!

$5 ticket includes breakfast, face painting and the magical photo with “you know who!” plus access to local crafts, baked goods and product vendors.

Don’t miss this fun, holiday event!

Get your ticket today! (no charge to children 4 and younger): Powell Pancakes with Santa ticket.

