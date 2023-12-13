Owen Taylor is Mr. Football Kicker of the Year

Halls kicker Owen Taylor was named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year.

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2023 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

High school coaches and the media nominated the finalists and a committee of sports writers selected the winners based on performance during the regular season.

The awards were presented in each of nine classifications of the TSSAA plus the top kicker in the state.

Owen was the only winner of a Mr. Football Award from Knoxville in any classification.

Congratulations Owen Taylor!

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com