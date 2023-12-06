Nutcracker on Ice at the Ice Chalet

I was invited by my sweet friend Emma Nolen to watch her skate in the Nutcracker on Ice this past Saturday. What a treat to watch the amazing athletic talents of this cast of skaters, my Emma included, as they performed this classic tale to the music we all know and love.

Ninety minutes sped past (no pun intended), as the skaters told the story: “Claire’s home being transformed into an enchanted land where rats and toy soldiers are engaged in a battle and the nutcracker comes to life. Then Claire and the Nutcracker journey to the Land of Sweets, where they are entertained by the Sugar Plum Fairy and dancers from around the world.”

Directed and managed by Larry LaBorde, this 36th annual performance was fantastic and performed to a capacity crowd for the first show as I am sure it was for the next two performances. According to the program, LaBorde dreamed of directing his own show when he saw 40 skaters from the Ice Chalet present a short Nutcracker themed show on Market Square Mall ice rink at Christmas time in 1987. The following year, the first full show was presented at the Ice Chalet, and so it has for 36 performances since.

If you missed it this year, be sure to see it next year, because at the end of this show, he promised to be back next year! More information: Ice Chalet.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com