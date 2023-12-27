New Year’s at noon

Join us for a New Year’s celebration on Saturday, December 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farragut Community Center, 239 Jamestowne Blvd., Farragut.

Enjoy dancing, New Year’s Eve snacks and child-friendly bubbly drinks while celebrating the New Year at an easier time of day.

Cost is $2 for participants 16 and younger; adults are free and required to attend with children.

Registration is required and open to all ages. The deadline to register is Dec. 27. Sign up here.

Info: Rachel Malone at rmalone@townoffarragut.org or 865-218-3375.

