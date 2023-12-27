New Year – New You

We all know that New Year’s Resolutions fizzle out in a few months (or weeks, in my case), but January is still a great time to dig into something new. Why not tackle a project or learn a new skill? I personally like things with a completion date – like painting a room. Knox County Public Library has lots of resources to help you out. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

Start a podcast – We have dozens of books, online courses and tutorials to give you all the tips you need to perfect your online content – whether you want a world-wide audience or just a way to keep up with your friends.

Update your resume/cover letter and search for a job – learn best practices, take assessments, watch video tutorials on interviewing. Then find that dream job you’ve been looking for!

Fix your own car with Chilton service and repair manuals. Here’s one for the DIYer. Whether you’re on a budget and need to save some pennies, or you’re a tinkerer that likes the challenge, the Chilton manuals have thousands of year, make and model combinations covering the most popular cars and trucks from the last 30 years. Now, you can access the manuals remotely with your library card, so you don’t have to download them!

Make a budget and gain financial freedom with LinkedIn Learning. Learn everything from household budgeting and retirement strategies to ways to teach your kids about finance through easy-to-understand video courses.

Get online tutoring with Brainfuse for students and adults. In this world of self-learning, it’s helpful to have a real-life expert to help you out. Brainfuse offers live tutoring for help with homework. But there’s more – practice tests for SAT, ACT, GED and more.

Explore your family history. One of the most popular hobbies these days is delving into the past – especially your family’s past!

This is just a sample of the hands-on help from the library. If you need help finding resources for your project, just ask a librarian!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library