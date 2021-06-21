New procedure eliminates acid reflux symptoms for Hagan

Jay FitzOur Town Health

Exterior shot of the Center for Advanced Medicine at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Kim Hagan has suffered from heartburn for as long as she can remember. No matter what she ate, the feeling of acid reflux remained constant.


“I would refrain from eat­ing after a certain hour, but it wouldn’t matter. I ended up sleeping propped up in the living room sleeper chair most nights,” she recalls. “It burned my throat to lay flat in the bed.”

Hagan recently under­went a newly available an­ti-reflux procedure called magnetic sphincter aug­mentation at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. And now the retired nurse is symptom free.

Learn about the procedure from Michael Antiporda, MD.

