New procedure eliminates acid reflux symptoms for Hagan

Kim Hagan has suffered from heartburn for as long as she can remember. No matter what she ate, the feeling of acid reflux remained constant.
“I would refrain from eating after a certain hour, but it wouldn’t matter. I ended up sleeping propped up in the living room sleeper chair most nights,” she recalls. “It burned my throat to lay flat in the bed.”
Hagan recently underwent a newly available anti-reflux procedure called magnetic sphincter augmentation at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. And now the retired nurse is symptom free.
Learn about the procedure from Michael Antiporda, MD. Details here: Covenant Health news Anti-Reflux-Surgery-Fort Sanders Regional