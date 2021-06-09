New firehall for Corryton

Corryton has a new firehall. Rural Metro Fire and community leaders cut the ribbon on May 14 for the expanded facility at 7701 Corryton Road, adjacent to the Corryton Post Office.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs led the elected officials: Commissioners Richie Beeler, Larsen Jay, Carson Dailey; state Rep. Dave Wright, state Sen. Becky Massey and County Clerk Sherry Witt.

Corryton Community Club built and owns the new firehall and leases it to Rural Metro. Club members Jack Walker, Joe Longmire and Calvin Thompson coordinated construction. Joyce Harrell is the club president.

The former firehall will be added to the Corryton Senior Center, which is next door.

Jack Walker said, “The community built everything – the old center and new building. … We really appreciate Rural Metro.”

Joe Longmire added, “As far as I know, this is the only community that owns its own building. Everybody has pitched in. We don’t rely on the county for a lot. We’re kind of self-sufficient.”

Captain Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro said residents can expect faster response times for many areas and a better facility for the first responders based there. It is funded entirely by Rural Metro, a subscription-based service. No tax dollars are involved. Rural Metro is part of AMR, which provides emergency ambulance service for all of Knox County.

Chief Jerry Harnish said Rural Metro provides quality fire protection. “We are thrilled with our continued relationship with Jimmy Langley and the Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District.” A fire hydrant was nearby. Harnish called Joe Longmire a visionary.

“Everything we do is a partnership. We’re proud that senior center is expanding.”

Waylon Walker, age 2, colors with chalk on the driveway of the new firehall. He attended with great grandparents, Jack and Sue Walker. Sue, the librarian at the Corryton Branch Library, said Waylon’s dad was pictured with chalk at the opening of the old Corryton firehall. So, it’s a tradition. Waylon’s parents are Luke and Baylee Walker.