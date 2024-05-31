New bird blind ahead for Seven Islands

Expect to see a new ADA accessible birdwatching blind at Seven Islands State Birding Park in Knox County near Kodak. The park raised $11,429 toward design, construction and installation of the new blind through a just-completed fundraiser hosted on social media by Tennessee State Parks. In all, $138,000 was raised to help fund improvements to state parks across Tennessee. All results here.

Seven Islands State Birding Park will build birdwatching blind along the Bobwhite ADA Trail. This will allow all park visitors to observe the birds and local wildlife in the Wayne’s Pond area more closely. The Bird Blind will serve as an excellent observation spot for school groups, scout groups, families, bird watchers, nature photographers and particularly visitors with mobility challenges who may not currently be able to travel on the unpaved trails around Wayne’s Pond.

Seven Islands was first among East Tennessee parks. Other regional winners were:

West TN: Paris Landing State Park plans to use the $7,267 raised to support the construction of five new aviaries for their animal ambassadors. The park is currently starting construction on two of the five!

Middle TN: Henry Horton State Park intends to use the $4,763 raised to support the construction of an outdoor classroom. Additionally, the funds will be used to replace the deteriorated frames on the panels along on the storybook trail near the proposed outdoor classroom.

Cumberland Plateau: Frozen Head State Park plans to use the $10,805 raised to improve signage along trails in the backcountry, improve bridges, and support their special events.