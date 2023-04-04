My Woman of the Year

As a principal, one of my biggest joys was the honor of being able to hire and mentor new teachers into the education profession so they could unlock their full potential to impact the youth they would influence. Blair Harrison is one of those rare finds, and I was so blessed to get it right when I checked her “hire” box many years ago at Pond Gap. Her dedication and passion for creating the successful child is indescribable except through her own words: “sometimes you face difficulties, not because you’re doing something wrong, but because you are doing something right.”

I was not surprised to see WATE nominate her as a finalist for Woman of the Year. The winner will be announced this week, and the only difference in whether she is announced the winner or not, is the prize. Blair Harrison is definitely the Woman of the Year for every child or adult she is in contact with daily.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]