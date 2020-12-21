Mickey McClurg: Alcoa education leader

Harry B. “Mickey” McClurg, 82, of Alcoa, passed away Dec. 17, 2020. The family plans a celebration of life in the spring.

Mr. McClurg was a 32-year member of the board of education for Alcoa City Schools, serving 22 years as board chair. He is a charter member of the Alcoa City Schools Foundation.

A 1956 graduate of Alcoa High School, he became an ordained minister during his senior year. He graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in 1960. He was employed by the Aluminum Company of America from 1960 until he retired in 1994. From 1961-67, he was a member of the Tennessee Air National Guard, serving in Europe in 1961-62. He is a partner in McClurg’s Decorating Center in Alcoa, a member of George Washington Lodge No. 181, served in the Maryville-Alcoa Jaycees and Maryville Kiwanis. He was a member of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, a member and deacon in Alcoa First Baptist Church.

Mickey and wife Carolyn were married for 60 years. Family obituary information is here.